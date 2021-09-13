Lewis County seeking proposals for county transportation system

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is currently seeking proposals for interested and qualified vendors to provide management, operation and maintenance services for the County’s Coordinated Public Transportation System.

The purpose of the service is to provide residents from the rural community with access to healthcare, human services programs, and retail stores to purchase essential goods and services. The system also works to provide low-income residents with adequate transportation to maintain employment and attend adult education programs.

The funding for the management, operation and maintenance for the system comes from rider fares and a combination of state and federal grant programs such as NYS Mass Transportation Operating Assistance Program and Federal Transit Administration.

The successful proposer will be required to comply with all federal, state and local laws and regulations. More information can be found in the County’s document describing what is required and more.

All proposals should be mailed to the Clerk of the Board Cassandra Moser at the County Courthouse on the second floor in room 225 at 7660 North State Street in Lowville or delivered in person between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All proposals are due by October 8 before 2 p.m. The County said that late proposals will not be accepted.