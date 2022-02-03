LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local law enforcement is reminding pistol owners to check their legal documents.

On February 3, Lewis County Sherrif Michael Carpinelli issued a press release urging County residents to check the recertification status of their pistol permit with the New York State Police.

According to a previous report, recertification is required every five years but does not apply this year to all pistol permit holders. An individual’s recertification due date is dependent on their initial recertification date and must recertify every five years.

For example, a pistol permit holder who recertified on January 15, 2017, would be due to recertify by January 15, 2022. A pistol permit holder who recertified on March 8, 2017, would be due to recertify by March 8, 2022. A pistol permit holder who recertified on January 15, 2018, would be due to recertify by January 15, 2023.

The due dates for the second round of pre-2013 issued pistol permits will range between January 1, 2022, to Jan 31, 2023. Pistol permits issued after January 31, 2013, were due to recertify 5 years after the permit issue date and every 5 years thereafter.

New York pistol permit holders can check when their current recertification expires on the New York State Police website.

Lewis County pistol permit holders who do not have internet service are asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 315-376-5426 for assistance in checking their recertification status.