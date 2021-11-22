Lewis County Sheriff makes 2 arrests at condemned Port Leyden building

PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two Lewis County residents have been arrested after allegedly trespassing at the same building.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that on November 15 Jesse E. Lee, age 26 from Turin, was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the third degree: enclosed property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred on October 18 where Lee was located and removed from a condemned building. This building was located at 3302 Douglas Street in the Village of Port Leyden.

Then on November 21, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Reeva N. Farr, age 26 from Lyons Falls for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree: enclosed property. Farr was arrested following an identical incident at the condemned building in Port Leyden.

Both Lee and Farr were released following their separate arrests and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Port Leyden Court at a later date.