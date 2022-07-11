LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to be cautious of companies that are offering their services for a reduced rate.

The LCSO warned that companies will often stop at a residence and offer to do work for a reduced rate since they have leftover material. The companies will then reportedly begin the work and then add on extra fees or do more work than what was verbally agreed upon in order to make the homeowner pay extra.

To avoid finding themselves in the same situation, the LCSO is advising residents to avoid high-pressure sales, research the company offering the services, get multiple estimates, and not to sign documents unless they have fully read and understood what is in them.