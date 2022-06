LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a chainsaw that was found in the county.

According to the LCSO, the chainsaw was found on Erie Canal Road in the town of New Bremen on June 11. The owner of the chainsaw is being asked to contact Deputy Bush at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 315-376-3511.

The owner will be asked to provide the make, model and any other description of the the saw that they have.