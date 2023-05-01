LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More details have been released regarding a missing persons investigation in Lewis County.

On April 29, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office concluded its search for the missing woman Kimberly M. Armstrong, age 53 of Constableville.

Armstrong was first reported missing by the Sheriff’s Office on Friday, April 28. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she had been last known to be in Lyons Falls and traveled to Lowville in her gray/tan 2008 GMC Envoy with gold NY plates.

However, Armstrong did not return home at the expected time and was subsequently reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office.

The “Be on the Lookout” for Armstrong was canceled just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the investigation is continuing.