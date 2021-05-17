Lewis County Sheriff’s Office searching for duffel bag linked to possible larcenies

PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Law enforcement in Lewis County are continuing to search for lost item.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies issued an alert over the weekend asking for the publics assistance in locating a duffel bag. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the bag fell from a vehicle at the traffic light in the Village of Port Leyden.

Deputies described the bag to blue and gray and color and has an airline tag attached to it.

Additionally, this bag is claimed to be possibly linked to several larcenies that have occurred in recent months.

Those with any information or knows of the items location are asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 315-376-3511 and refer to reference case 21D-08117.