MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an individual who fled the scene after an ATV and UTV accident.

According to the LCSO, an ATV and UTV accident occurred on Corrigan Hill Road in Martinsburg around 11:51 a.m. on May 15. The subject in the UTV reportedly rear-ended the parked ATV on the shoulder of the roadway, causing her to be ejected from the ATV.

According to police, the subject gave false information and fled the scene. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 315-376-3511.