LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office held its 15th Annual Shop w/a Cop Program Saturday December 9.

There were 28 kids from Lewis County that participated in the event. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office received donations from area businesses, participating agencies and private individuals for the event.

A number businesses and emergency responders assisted in making the event a success. This was one of the many agencies that did shop with a cop during the Christmas season the last couple of weeks.