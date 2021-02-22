Lewis County snowmobile accident kills 21-year-old from Copenhagen

MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man lost his life to a snowmobile accident over the weekend in Lewis County.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Ladet J. Goutrmout, 21, from Copenhagen, New York was involved in a fatal snowmobile accident that occurred around 1 a.m. on February 20, 2021.

According to deputies, Goutermout was traveling west on the Rector road in the Tow of Martinsburg o a 2019 Polaris snowmobile when he failed to negotiate a turn. He then exited the roadway and struck a tree.

Authorities pronounced Goutermout deceased on the scene.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the accident. Deputies were assisted on the scene by Lewis County Search and Rescue, Martinsburg Fire Department and Groff’s Towing.