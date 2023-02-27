MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Cameron Mills man died following a snowmobile accident on Saturday, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

The accident happened on Flat Rock Road in the town of Martinsburg early Saturday evening. Deputies say 54-year-old Dean Cole was operating a 2023 Polaris Assault 850 on Trail C5A when he exited the north side of the trail and struck a tree.

Deputies say people nearby immediately came to Cole’s rescue and performed CPR until emergency crews arrived. Cole was taken to Lewis County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Martinsburg Fire, Lewis County Search and Rescue, New York State Police and Groff’s Towing assisted the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department at the scene.