WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Icy conditions caused a snowmobile to crash into a tree on Trail C4C near Michigan Mills Road in the Town of West Turin, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the crash happened on Tuesday evening when 57-year-old Charles Hutchinson, of New Jersey, was operating the snowmobile that got caught on a patch of ice, causing it to go off the rail and strike a tree.

Hutchinson was treated at the scene by Constableville Ambulance and taken to Lewis County General Hospital for further evaluation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.