Lewis County students to participate in “Archery in Schools” program

(WWTI) – Students from Glenfield Elementary, Harrisville Central, Port Leyden Elementary, and South Lewis High School will be participating in the 12th Annual National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) state tournament on Friday, March 20.

The tournament held at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse will recognize students from 37 schools from across New York State who have practiced and participated in target archery in school. The students will be competing for a spot in the national tournament this spring.

“This popular tournament is growing in size every year as young people across New York discover the joys of a life-long outdoor activity,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Archery encourages students to focus, set goals, and work hard to achieve those goals. The state tournament is the culmination of hundreds of hours of practice over the course of the school year and we wish the students good luck as they compete to reach the nationals.”

There will be three different divisions for the event. There will be a High School division for students in grade 9-12, Middle School, grades 6-8, or Elementary School, grades 4-5.

Awards are given out in each of the three divisions for 1st through 10th places. Students who place in the Top 10 in their division, and teams that place first in each of the three divisions, qualify to compete and represent New York State at the NASP national tournament held in Louisville, Kentucky, in May.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.