LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Health Systems will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its brand new surgical pavilion on Thursday, November 30.

The event will be at 2:30 p.m. with an open house to be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 7785 North State Street in Lowville. The entrance will be off the Number Three Road.

Work on the new addition to hospital started late last year. The building is slated to contain three operating rooms and one procedure room to meet the surgical needs of our community.