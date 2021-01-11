Lewis County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for eligible individuals

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is set to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

Lewis County Public Health announced on Monday that they will be hosting clinics this week to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible county residents. According to Public Health, these clinics will be open exclusively to workers or residents in the county who qualify in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the New York State Vaccine Distribution Plan.

Public Health stated that idividuals can register for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic online, however, proof of eligibility will be required at the time of appointment.

LCPH confirmed that proof of eligibility includes workplace ID, workplace pay stub or written proof of employment; for those 75 years or older, a photo ID.

Those who fail to register for an appointment and provide proof of eligibility will be turned away at the door.

Eligible individuals include high-risk hospital workers, nursing home staff and residents, EMS workers, coroners, medical examiners, Urgent Care providers, individuals administerings COVID-19 vaccines, outpatient and ambulatory front-line health care workers.

Additionally, as of January 11, eligible New Yorkers in Phase 1B include the following.

Ages 75 and older

First responders and support staff for First Responder Agency

Corrections

P-12 Schools

Licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group ChildcareProviders

Public Transit

Individuals living in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared with individuals and families who are not part of your household

Individual working (paid or unpaid) in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared by individuals and families who are not part of the same household, in a position where there is potential for interaction with shelter residents

Public-facing grocery store workers

In-person college instructors

Lewis County Public Health will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the following locations this week.

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 Lowville Elks Club 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 Constableville Fire Hall 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 14, 2021 Croghan Fire Hall 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



To register for a vaccine clinic, visit the Lewis County Public Health website or call (315) 376-9777.

