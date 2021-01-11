Lewis County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for eligible individuals

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is set to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.
Lewis County Public Health announced on Monday that they will be hosting clinics this week to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible county residents. According to Public Health, these clinics will be open exclusively to workers or residents in the county who qualify in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the New York State Vaccine Distribution Plan.
Public Health stated that idividuals can register for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic online, however, proof of eligibility will be required at the time of appointment.
LCPH confirmed that proof of eligibility includes workplace ID, workplace pay stub or written proof of employment; for those 75 years or older, a photo ID.
Those who fail to register for an appointment and provide proof of eligibility will be turned away at the door.
Eligible individuals include high-risk hospital workers, nursing home staff and residents, EMS workers, coroners, medical examiners, Urgent Care providers, individuals administerings COVID-19 vaccines, outpatient and ambulatory front-line health care workers.
Additionally, as of January 11, eligible New Yorkers in Phase 1B include the following.
- Ages 75 and older
- First responders and support staff for First Responder Agency
- Corrections
- P-12 Schools
- Licensed, registered, approved or legally exempt group ChildcareProviders
- Public Transit
- Individuals living in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared with individuals and families who are not part of your household
- Individual working (paid or unpaid) in a homeless shelter where sleeping, bathing or eating accommodations must be shared by individuals and families who are not part of the same household, in a position where there is potential for interaction with shelter residents
- Public-facing grocery store workers
- In-person college instructors
Lewis County Public Health will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the following locations this week.
- Tuesday, January 12, 2021
- Lowville Elks Club
- 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 13, 2021
- Constableville Fire Hall
- 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, January 14, 2021
- Croghan Fire Hall
- 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
To register for a vaccine clinic, visit the Lewis County Public Health website or call (315) 376-9777.
LATEST STORIES:
- Putting down roots: New York ranked 2021’s 4th best state to raise a family
- New Jersey Congresswoman has COVID-19 after Capitol riot
- IHC to remain open despite recent switch at Watertown Schools, new COVID-19 case
- NBA’s first Black female CEO helped transform culture of NBA franchise
- Higher calling: Former NFL player helps children through ‘art activism’
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.