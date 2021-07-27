Lewis County to offer mind, body, and soul adult summer retreat

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County wellness professionals have partnered up to offer a one-day mind, body, and soul Adult Summer Camp Retreat.

The one day camp will be held at Camp Aldersgate in Brantingham on August 29 from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. with lunch and dinner being provided. Tickets cost $100.

Adults interested in practicing mindfulness, meditation, yoga, nutritional instruction, aromatherapy with essential oils and additional holistic self-care practice are welcome to attend.

“We have a growing number of wellness professionals in our community with knowledge and passion to share,” Economic Development Specialist with Lewis County Economic Development Jenna Kraeger said.

The retreat will offer meditation instruction, movement instruction, as well as nutritional and holistic workshops. Those interested do not need to have any prior knowledge or experience in order to participate.

The instructors include:

Nichole Workman, who is a certified yoga instructor, a Level 2 Reiki Practitioner, and nurse.

Dr. Lee Vance who is a psychologist, wellness coach, communications consultant, and meditation teacher.

Heidi VanZandt who is a Natural Wellness Consultant with an expertise in plant-based eating, essential oils, a toxin-free lifestyle, and mindset practices.

Megan Dolhof, who is a Certified Nutrition, Specialized with a Master’s Degree in Applied Clinical Nutrition.

For more information or to register visit its website, or call 315-348-8833.