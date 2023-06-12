LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – On Monday, June 12, The Lewis County Traumatic Loss Team is celebrating 5 years of supporting suicide and other sudden or traumatic loss survivors.

In a press release, The Lewis County Traumatic Loss Team thanked the community and their partners for their ongoing support. The Team also wished to educate those who may not be familiar, with who they are and what they do.

The Lewis County Suicide Prevention Coalition received a small grant in 2017 from the Suicide Prevention Center of New York for a postvention team, who would support suicide loss survivors. The Team has developed to expand to other sudden or traumatic losses including fatal automobile, ATV, or snowmobile accidents, fatal overdoses, etc. The Team officially launched on June 12, 2018, after training Volunteers in the Spring of 2017.

A representative of the Team is on call seven days a week throughout the year and any member of the community, agency representative, police jurisdiction, fire department, hospital, school, faith-based organization, etc. can call 315-376-9735 to invite a response by the team. A response could include one-to-one conversations, facilitated small group discussions, debriefing, information and referral, problem-solving, etc. Each response is unique and based on the needs of the loss survivors.

For almost 5 years, the team has supported loss survivors within 24 to 72 hours of a request. As of January 1, 2023, the team can respond to the scene of sudden or traumatic losses through a collaboration with Leanne Moser, Lewis County District Attorney, providing more immediate support.

Any questions about the team or how they could be of assistance can be directed to Anna Platz, Lewis County Traumatic Loss Team Coordinator, by phone at 376-5238 or by e-mail at annaplatz@lewiscounty.ny.gov.