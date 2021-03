LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The travel advisory issued for all of Lewis County has been rescinded.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, as of 1 p.m. on March 29, the travel advisory is no longer in effect.

This advisory was first issued on Monday, March 29 at 4:30 a.m. due to snow covered roads and the potential for free ad wires in the roadway.