LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Officials have provided an update regarding a travel advisory set for County.

Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli has confirmed that the travel advisory issued for all of Lewis County, has been cancelled as of 8:45 a.m. on December 31, 2020.

The cancelled travel advisory originally went into effect on December 30 at 4:45 p.m. due to hazardous driving conditions due to ice accumulations.

