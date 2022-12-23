LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory Thursday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this was issued as a massive winter storm will result in plummeting temperatures Friday afternoon. This will cause a flash freeze and dangerous road conditions.

A severe winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service will take effect in Lewis County at 1 p.m. on Friday.

This storm will bring heavy snow and strong winds. Total snow accumulations may reach two to three feet. Additionally, wind gusts will be as high as 60 miles per hour Friday night.

The National Weather Service warned that localized blizzard conditions are possible.

Lewis County’s travel advisory will remain active until further notice.