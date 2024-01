LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory due to the winter weather.

The alert went into effect at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 6 and will last until further notice. Sheriffs officials cite the current road conditions, which are slippery and snow-covered.

Authorities are saying to use caution while travelling and to allow for extra time to reach your destination.