LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Lewis County beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday and lasting through 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

A total of up to nine inches of snow is expected with wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

The hazardous conditions could impact travel, especially the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibility. Drivers are urged to use extra caution and slow down.