Lewis County updates COVID-19 vaccination effort: 20% of adult population immunized

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Public Health Agency provided updates to their COVID-19 vaccination effort ahead of upcoming clinics.

According to Lewis County Public Health Specialist Angela Wayte, 7,200 residents have received their first dose of the vaccine and 4,300 have completed the vaccine series; 20% of the adult population.

Wayte also added that an increasing supply of vaccines is coming to the county, allowing the agency to alter its sign-up process to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents can now look ahead to upcoming clinics and register themselves for an appointment.

The next COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by Lewis County Public Health will be on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Lowville Fire Hall from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All residents 30 years of age and older, those with underlying health conditions, or public facing workers are eligible to sign up for this clinic.

Also beginning April 6, universal eligibility will go into effect, allowing all individuals 16 years of age and older to receive the vaccine.

Public Health Specialist Angela Wayte released the statement below regarding expanded eligibility.

With universal eligibility, now is our chance to finally stop the spread of COVID-19 in Lewis County. The more our friends and neighbors sign-up for their shot, the quicker we can return to all the people and activities we love. The only way to eliminate mask-wearing, end social

distancing, return to normal school schedules, and end the isolation of our elderly residents is for

everyone to do their part and become vaccinated as quickly as possible. If you haven’t taken the

time to research the vaccine and talk to your doctor, you are encouraged to do so now.

To register for appointments at upcoming clinics, visit the Lewis County website.