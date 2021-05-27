Lewis County Volunteer Fire Departments clear fallen trees, power lines following severe thunderstorms

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — After severe weather in the North Country on Wednesday, volunteer fire departments in Lewis County worked to provide assistance.

Lewis County Emergency Management reported that on May 26, beginning after 1:30 p.m., multiple calls were received by the County’s 911 Dispatch Center for reports of downed trees and power lines.

According to EMS Officials, these reports mainly involved the Southern portion of Lewis County and extended to the Oneida County line. Districts in need of assistance included Constableville, Lyons Falls, Port Leyden and West Leyden.

Officials stated that although calls were coming in at high volume, Volunteer Fire Departments responded quickly and began managing incidents as they were dispatched in multiple locations.

Volunteers first worked on the 911 backup channel and “worked well with their local highway departments” to clear storm damage.

Lewis County Emergency Management stated “These volunteer fire department members responded across their coverage area with fire apparatus and their own personal vehicles for the safety of their neighbors as well as for the good of their communities.”

These incidents and reports of damage occurred following a severe weather system that impacted parts of Lewis County and the North Country.