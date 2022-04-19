LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Weather alerts are being rescinded as the ongoing winter storm calms down across the North Country.

Around 2 p.m. on April 19, the National Weather Service in Buffalo canceled the winter storm warning previously issued for Lewis County.

This warning was set to continue through 8 p.m. on Tuesday, but in its place, the NWS issued a winter weather advisory for Lewis County. According to the NWS, snow accumulations will continue throughout the afternoon and evening and may reach an additional three to six inches.

The greatest accumulations will occur on the Tug Hill and higher terrain of eastern Lewis County. Minor accumulations will occur elsewhere.

Periods of snow will continue to result in snow-covered roads and limited visibilities. This may create hazardous conditions that could impact the evening commute.

A travel advisory also remains in effect for all of Lewis County. Residents are urged to slow down and use caution while driving.

Lewis County’s winter weather advisory will remain active until 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20. A winter weather advisory also will remain active until 2 a.m. in Jefferson County.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and any local closings or delays.