LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lewis County.

The advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected.

The National Weather Service is warning that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibility. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.

Power outages and tree damage are possible due to icy conditions.