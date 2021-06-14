Lewis County woman arrested after crashing car into house back in May

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County woman has been arrested following an incident that occurred at the end of May.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of Kelly M. Garrison, 37, of Croghan.

According to Sheriff’s Deputies, on May 31, 2021, Garrison was driving a vehicle in the Town of Croghan when she struck the front steps to a residence where a father and young son were standing.

An investigation determined that Garrison drive the vehicle while intoxicated.

Upon arrest, Garrison was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated .08% or Higher, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Resisted Arrest.

Garrison was then issued appearance tickets for the Town of Croghan at a later date.

The Lewis Country Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by New York State Police and Lewis County Search and Rescue.