Lewis County woman arrested for allegedly stealing from Lowville Walmart several times

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County woman was arrested on Thursday following complaints of stolen merchandise at Walmart in Lowville.

On May 20, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chantelle L. Miller, 21, from Lowville. Miller was arrested on charges of five counts of Petit Larceny, all class A misdemeanors.

According to Sheriff Deputies, the arrest stems from a complaint recieved from the Lowville Walmart.

The complain reported that Miller had stolen merchandise on several occasions during the months of April and May 2021.

Following her arrest, Miller was issued an appearance ticket to answer the charges at a later date at the Town of Lowville Court.