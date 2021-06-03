Lewis County woman arrested for allegedly using debit card without permission

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Lewis County was arrested at the end of May for allegedly using a debit card without permission.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Kendra J. Zehr, 24, of Croghan, was arrested on May 20 following an investigation.

According to Sheriff’s Deputies, reports stated that between March 7 and March 19, 2021, Zehr used a subjects debit card on multiple occasions without permission.

Subsequently, Zehr was arrested for two counts of Petit Larceny, both Class A Misdemeanors.

Zehr was processed at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on May 20 and released with appearance tickets returnable to the town of Croghan Court at a later date.