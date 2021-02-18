Lewis County woman arrested for false abuse reports, collecting over $6.9K in paid leave

WEST LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following an investigation involving New York State Police and the NYS Justice Center, a woman has been arrested for making false abuse reports.

According to New York State Police, Heather L. Race, 40, from West Leyden as arrested following an investigation into Race making false abuse reports against herself to collect paid administrative leave. Race is employed by the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and was alleged to collect paid leave while the abuse allegation was conducted.

State Police stated that the investigation concluded that Race made a false anonymous abuse report against herself, resulting in eight weeks of paid administrative leave. The salary amount of this leave was determined to be $6,934.76.

Race was arrested by New York State Police for the following:

Grand Larceny in the Third degree, D-felony

Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First degree, E-felony

Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, E-felony

Race was arraigned in Lewis County and released on her own recognizance.