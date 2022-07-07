LYONSDALE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Lyonsdale has been arrested on assault charges.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, a disturbance was called into police on Saturday, July 2 stating that a woman allegedly hit another individual, causing an injury.

The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Katherin A. Pleskach who resided where the incident occurred.

Pleskach was arrested on one count of Assault in the Third Degree, Penal Law 120.00 (1). Following her arrest, she was released with a ticket and is set to appear in the Town of Lyonsdale Court at a later date.