OSECOLA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 57-year-old Osecola woman is facing a number of charges after an alleged domestic incident on Saturday, December 30.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Patricia King with second degree criminal possession of a weapon, first degree reckless endangerment. Both of these charges are felonies.

Sheriffs officials allege that King had a loaded shotgun and that caused great risk to the victim. The incident is said to have taken place on the Florence Road in the town of Osecola.

King faces additional charges three counts of fourth degree criminal mischief and a count second degree harassment.

She was was arraigned in CAP court in the town of Denmark and remanded to the Lewis County Jail. Bail was set at $500 or $1,000 bond.