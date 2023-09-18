LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Youth Bureau Advisory Board is seeking applicants interested in offering program opportunities for youth under the age of 21.
Funds are for programs during the October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024 time period. The submssion deadline is November 3. Youth Development funding is targeted at the following areas:
- Employment opportunities, work readiness and lifeskills programs
- Alcohol and substance abuse prevention services
- Physical and emotional health programs; year-round and seasonal
- Mental health and healthy lifestyles programs
- Academic support services/Dropout prevention
- Youth leadership/Empowerment opportunities
- Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Services
- Teen pregnancy prevention supports
- Cultural Competency/Race Equity Supports
- Safe Place out of school time services
- Abuse and Neglect Prevention Supports
- Anger Management/Conflict Resolution Supports
- Mentoring/Community Service/Youth Activism opportunities
Eligible programs must be outcome based and provide quantifiable and verifiable indicators by
which program performance will be measured. All programs seeking funding must track outcome measures for the service, opportunity and support the program is addressing.
The application packet can be found on the Lewis County Website at: Youth Development Funds Application Packet