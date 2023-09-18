LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Youth Bureau Advisory Board is seeking applicants interested in offering program opportunities for youth under the age of 21.

Funds are for programs during the October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024 time period. The submssion deadline is November 3. Youth Development funding is targeted at the following areas:

Employment opportunities, work readiness and lifeskills programs

Alcohol and substance abuse prevention services

Physical and emotional health programs; year-round and seasonal

Mental health and healthy lifestyles programs

Academic support services/Dropout prevention

Youth leadership/Empowerment opportunities

Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Services

Teen pregnancy prevention supports

Cultural Competency/Race Equity Supports

Safe Place out of school time services

Abuse and Neglect Prevention Supports

Anger Management/Conflict Resolution Supports

Mentoring/Community Service/Youth Activism opportunities

Eligible programs must be outcome based and provide quantifiable and verifiable indicators by

which program performance will be measured. All programs seeking funding must track outcome measures for the service, opportunity and support the program is addressing.

The application packet can be found on the Lewis County Website at: Youth Development Funds Application Packet