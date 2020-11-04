Lewis County Youth Bureau seeking donations for annual holiday initiative

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local initiative is helping North Country residents “get back on their feet” this holiday season.

Lewis County Youth Bureau is hosting its 9th Annual “Homeless Christmas Tree” initiative to help support local agencies in the homelessness epidemic. The initiative is run by community donations, to then help local resident get “back on their feet.”

For the 2020 initiative the Bureau is seeking donations of new personal hygiene, baby items, bathroom and cleaning supplies and bedding.

Additionally, the Youth Bureau is working to partner with Lake Effect Tech and Americu Credit Union for their “Warmth For the Sole” project. The project will collect socks, winter hats and glovs and scarves.

The Lewis County Youth Bureau is asking for community donations of the following:

Baby items: diapers, wipes, shampoo, lotion, wash and powder

Socks, winter hats, gloves and scarves for both children and adults

Personal hygiene items: shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes, soap, toilet paper and laundry pods

Kitchen items: Pots and pans, can openers, silverware and plates

Bedding and other items: twin and full sheets, blankets, mattress pads, pillows, towels and washcloths

The “Homeless Christmas Tree” initiative and “Warmth For the Sole” project will begin accepting donations on November 20, 2020 and accepth through December 21, 2020.

All interested in donating can drop off items at the following locations:

Lake Effect Tech, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.