LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County is conducting an eight-year review of its Agricultural District as required by NYS Agriculture & Markets to determine whether the district should be continued, terminated or modified.

Land parcels may be added or removed during this 8-year review. Also required, is for counties to designate an annual 30-day period during which landowners may petition the county for the addition of viable agricultural lands in a pre-existing agricultural district.

Lewis County’s regular annual 30-day inclusion period is from November 15 to December 15 each year; however, during the 2024 8-year Review, the annual 30-day Inclusion Period will be moved to coincide with the 8-year Review process from October 1 to October 31. Property can only be removed from an Agricultural District during the 8-year Review process; the next Review for Lewis County will be in 2032.

Agricultural Districts help protect and promote a farmer’s opportunity to operate a successful business. In Lewis County’s Agricultural District 6 there are currently about 6,200 parcels and 246,809 acres. When a landowner subdivides a parcel of land in an Agricultural District, all parcels still remain in said district until they are removed by their current owner during an 8-year Review. To request such changes, you need to fill out Lewis County’s Agricultural District 6 Review Worksheet, which you can find Here. This worksheet, with a copy of a map — that includes the parcel(s) identified by tax number — must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, in the offices of the Lewis County Department of Planning and Community Development.

Lewis County Department of Planning and Community Development

7660 N. State Street

Lowville, NY 13367

Additional information on Lewis County’s Agricultural District 8-Year Review process can be found Here. On the website, you can find GIS Mapper to determine your property’s Agricultural District status.

The County has also scheduled an in-person informational meeting for all landowners in the County interested in learning more about the possible inclusion or removal of land in the district this meeting will also describe the process and answer any questions that you may have. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, at:

Lewis County JCC Education Center

7395 East Road

Lowville, NY 13367

Lewis County residents who want to receive timely updates on County events, initiatives and the work of the Lewis County Legislators are invited to Like and Follow the Lewis County Planning Department’s Facebook page.