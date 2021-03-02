Liberty League Athletic Conference approves resumption of spring sports

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The Liberty League has permitted the start of spring sports for all member schools.

Liberty League Commissioner Tracy King announced on Monday that the League’s President Council unanimously agreed that athletics competitions could return this spring. Under the plan developed by the Council, Liberty League competitions will begin no earlier than the weekend of March 26 with competition predominantly against league member institutions.

Additionally all student-athletes and team personnel will be required to follow COVID-19 testing protocols throughout the season. Liberty League institutions are permitted to engage in competition against non-league opponents as long as they adhere to the league’s COVID-19 return-to-play protocols.

Commissioner King shared her excitement regarding the return to play.

“I am grateful for the support and endorsement of our presidents for the league’s return-to-play plan,” said King. “The Liberty League will move forward with cautious optimism as we look to provide competitive opportunities for our student-athletes. The health and safety of our student-athletes will remain our top priority as we resume Liberty League athletics competition across our campuses.

Spring sports for the league include baseball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s rowing, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.

King added, “while we plan to move forward with Liberty League spring competition and championships, we respect and support those decisions and understand that institutional policies and circumstances may dictate that schools opt out or suspend spring athletics competition.”

Liberty League members include Bard College, Clarkson University, Hobart and William Smith College, Ithaca College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Rochester Institute of Technology, Skidmore College, St. Lawrence University, Union College, University of Rochester and Vassar College.