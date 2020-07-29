Licensed Guides Program exam date confirmed

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation announced date for Licensed Guides.

This exam will be offered to all applicants that previously signed up to take the exam on August 1. Previously postponed examinations scheduled in March, April, May, and June. Exams for new applicants will be held September 17.

A guide is a person, at least 18 years of age, who offers services for hire. Including directing, instructing, or aiding in fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, whitewater rafting/canoeing/kayaking, or rock and ice climbing.

Locations for the August 1 exam date are:

DEC Region 3 Office, 21 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY

DEC Region 5 Office, 232 Golf Course Road, Warrensburg, NY

Birdseye Park, Bradford County, County Road 96, Bradford, NY

For more information on DEC’s Licensed Guide Program, visit DEC’s website.

