Lieutenant Governor Hochul meets with North Country representatives to ‘build back better

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — On the eve of the 56th annual Antique Boat Show, this year a parade, the New York State Lieutenant Governor visited with local officials to discuss tourism.

Following years of flooding leading to drops in tourism, the COVID-19 pandemic has not given the Thousand Island region an easy ride.

However, after speaking with Lintenant Kathy Hochul and even after a recent spike in cases, the Clayton Thousand Islands region proves to be resilient.

Local representatives included Clayton Mayor Norma Zimmer, Antique Boat Museum Director Rebecca Hopfinger, Jefferson County Board of Legislatures Chairman Scott Gray, Corey Fram from the 1000 Islands Tourism Council, Kylie Peck from the Greater Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, Missy Ringer owner of Bella’s and Peyton Taylor from New York State parks.

Lieutenant Governor Hochul emphasized the importance of reminding New Yorkers to cherish nearby attractions; the St. Lawrence River being a top choice. The state will carry on its campaign to “build back better,” following the hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

