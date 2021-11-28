Light snowfall expected in the North Country on Sunday

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents throughout the North Country should expect another snowfall on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a slight chance of snow showers in the Watertown area before 1 p.m. on Sunday. There is also a chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. The NWS predicts the total daytime accumulations of snow will be less than a half-inch.

The NWS also released their snow forecast for across New York State. Overall in the North Country, 1 to 2 inches of snow may be possible.

More information on the weather for today and the upcoming week can be found on the National Weather Service website.

