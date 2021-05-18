‘Light Up the Night:’ Southern Lewis County asked to turn on porch lights for Class of 2021

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Senior class members from South Lewis High School will be “spotlighted” at the end of the week.

The South Lewis Central School District is hosting its “Light Up the Night” event for its Class of 2021.

During the event, graduating seniors will meet on the South Lewis Falcon Football Field, receive a Class of 2021 gift, countdown with the scoreboard and celebrate with classmates and family members.

Each senior will be permitted to bring two guests.

South Lewis High School is also asking local residents to join in on the celebration by turning on their porch lights to further “Light Up the Night.” This includes residents of Brantingham, Constableville, Glenfield, Greig, Lyons Falls, Port Leyden and Turin, New York.

Attending members of the Class of 2021 and event guests are asked to wear a mask, practice social distancing, remain with family members throughout the event and complete COVID-19 screening questions upon arrival.

The South Lewis Light Up the Night Senior Spotlight will begin on Friday, May 21 at 8 p.m. A rain date has also been scheduled for Monday, May 24, 2021.