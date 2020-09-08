‘Lights on the Lake’ to co-host halloween drive-thru experience in CNY

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The creators of Lights On the Lake, Fright Nights and Lights on Jacob Lane have announced a brand-new, spooky event for families this halloween.

The collaborators have announced “Dunkin’ Halloween at the Park,” which will run every night this October at Jamesville Beach Park.

Vehicles will follow a lighted halloween-themed path which will include a pumpkin patch, skeleton graveyard and spider forest.

Noted as “Central New York’s enchanted drive-thru experience,” Dunkin’ Halloween At the Park will welcome guests starting October 1, 2020 and run every night 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Halloween.

In partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, funds will be raised on the event website to support hunger relief nationwide.

All interested visitors are required to purchase passes prior to attending. Additionally, pre-packaged treat bags are available for purchase to enhance the Halloween experience.

