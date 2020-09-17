Limited visitation permitted at Samaritan Keep Home and Summit Village, COVID-19 test prior to visit required

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following new New York State Department of Health guidelines regarding family visitation at long term care facilities, Samaritan Health has reported their compliance.

Newly released guidance from New York State on September 17 detailed the ability to resume limited visitation under strict procedures.

According to Samaritan Health, the Keep Home and Summit Village will both resume indoor visitation immediately, allowing for visits without a barrier.

Those wishing to visit the facilities will be required to show proof of negative COVID-19 test received within seven days of planned visit.

Indoor visitations will adhere to the following limitations:

Screening prior to entry; including a temperature check, questions about travel and COVID-19 related symptoms

Any visitor under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult

Must wear face coverings and use proper hand hygiene

No physical contact allowed, social distancing required

Additionally, all visitations must be arranged through the staff at Samaritan Health facilities.

Samaritan Health also announced that under the new guidelines, the facilities will resume small group activities for facility residents.

In the event of a positive case of COVID-19 at either facility, visitations will be postponed until the facility reports 14 COVID-19 free days.

