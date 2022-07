WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Water will be shut off for some residents on Watertown’s South Massey Street on Monday.

According to the City of Watertown Water Department, the water will be shut off from 850 South Massey Street to the outer city limits throughout the day on July 18.

The Water Department said this is due to a water line break in this area.

Water will be shut off until work is completed.