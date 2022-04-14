WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A storm system will hit the North Country this afternoon.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a Special Weather Statement for Jefferson and Lewis counties was a line of showers with gusty winds is moving into the area.

According to the NWS, this line of rain showers will move across the area through 1:30 p.m. on April 14 and is expected to produce wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

The NWS warned that these winds could blow around unsecured objects or blow down a few tree limbs. Local residents are urged to be alert to changing weather conditions.

