Lisa Ruggiero to run for second term on Watertown City Council

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero has announced her re-election run.

Councilwoman confirmed on Wednesday that she is seeking to serve a second term on the Watertown City Council as she is completing her fourth year of her first time.

Ruggiero was born and raised in Watertown, New York and is a third-generation business owner. According to Ruggiero, she “used her business background to keep taxes down by controlling government spending, and has accomplished goals she set in her first term.”

In a release announcing her run for re-election, Ruggiero listed goals she has for her second term.

These goals include establishing a new contract with the Watertown Fire Department, support economic development, supporting the idea of building an amphitheater in Thompson Park and supporting revitalization projects such as Sewall’s island and increasing walking trails.

Lisa Ruggiero officially announced her re-election campaign on February 24, 2021. She is up for re-election in the 2021 election season.