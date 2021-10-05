Lisbon Central School District providing free meals to quarantined students

LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lisbon Central School District is working to provide meals to students in mandatory quarantine.

Lisbon Central School District Administration announced in the first days of October that the district will now offer free breakfast and lunch meals to any student quarantined.

According to the District, food distribution will be held from 12:30 p.m to 2 p.m. at the school loading dock. This is located at the back of the school at 6866 County Route 10 in Lisbon, New York.

Individuals must register online to receive a free meal. Registration can be completed on the Lisbon Central School District website.

This service began officially on October 4, 2021. Questions are directed to Lisbon School Lunch Manager Rick Anderson by calling 315-393-4951, ext. 23329.