OGDENSBURG. N.Y. (WWTI) – A 52-year-old Lisbon man is facing a myriad of charges after allegedly threatening someone with a hammer and other acts during an incident on Monday, October 9.

On Tuesday, October 17, New York State Police arrested Mark Willard and charged him with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, previous conviction, fourth-degree criminal mischief, weapon, second-degree harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree obstructing government administration.

Troopers responded to Dandy Road in the town of Lisbon for a domestic dispute on October 9. An investigation determined Willard and the victim were involved in a verbal argument, which led to physical when Willard grabbed a hammer and started making threatening remarks.

Willard set the hammer down, re-approached the victim, slapped the victim in the face, and back handed the victim near the left eye, temple area. The victim ran away from Willard, and Willard went outside.

While interviewing Willard he became agitated with law enforcement presences and was refusing verbal commands. Willard was taken into custody and transported to the state police headquarters in Ogdensburg for processing.

While being transported to the station, Willard kicked the seats, the center console, which resulted in damage to the printer inside of the vehicle. He was arraigned in the City of Ogdensburg Court where he was released on his own recognizances.