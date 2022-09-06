LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County has been arrested on menacing charges.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Mark. A Francis was arrested on August 2 after Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a menacing incident involving a pistol in Lisbon.

The Sheriff’s Office alleged that Francis pointed what appeared to be a revolver at the victim’s head, which caused the victim to fear for their life.

Francis was located by Sheriff’s Deputies a short time after the incident and was taken into custody. He was arrested on the charge of Menacing in the Second Degree.

Francis was released with tickets and is set to appear in the Lisbon Town Court at a later date.