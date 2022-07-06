POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County man is facing felony charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic incident.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a domestic incident that took place on State Highway 310 in the Town of Potsdam on July 5. An investigation revealed that during the domestic, 43-year-old Eric J. Walrath from Lisbon threatened to harm the protected party of an order of protection.

As a result, Walrath was charged with Criminal Contempt in the first degree. Walrath was arraigned in the Potsdam Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail. A new stay-away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.