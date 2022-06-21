ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lisbon is facing felony charges after allegedly having sexual relations with a child.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated an incident that occurred in the City of Ogdensburg and the Town of Lisbon. The investigation revealed that 36-year-old Douglas M. Monroe was having sexual contact on numerous occasions with a child under the age of 13 years old.

Police stated that the conduct allegedly took place over an 18-month period. Monroe was arrested and charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, rape in the first degree, course of sexual conduct against a child, criminal sex act in the first degree, and sex abuse in the first degree.

He was arraigned in the City of Ogdensburg on June 20 and is being held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail. The investigation is ongoing.